Sea Dogs to Host Valentine's Day Bandit Night

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs will host Valentine's Day Bandit Night on Tuesday, April 30th at 6:00 PM against the Reading Fightin' Phils. The night will honor the late Kevin Fahrman who was revealed last year as the infamous Portland Valentine's Day Bandit, spreading kindness throughout Portland.

As part of the festivities, the Portland Sea Dogs will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Hadlock Field. Registration for the blood drive is required. Donors can find the drive online by going to www.redcrossblood.org and then entering the sponsor keyword which is: "Valentines day bandit". The drive's name is Hadlock Field - Portland Room - In memory of Kevin Fahrman.

"One in seven patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion, and that blood can only come from generous volunteer donors. Right now, we're experiencing an emergency blood shortage, which means that blood is going out to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. That's why the American Red Cross is thrilled to partner with the Portland Sea Dogs to inspire more Mainers to roll up a sleeve. Together, let's help save more lives," said Steve Thomas, executive director for the Red Cross Southern Maine Chapter.

The night will also include a "spread the love" card giveaway at the front gates, and a recognition ceremony of local programs that Fahrman was involved with and supported. The night will also feature Fahrman's favorite music throughout the game in conjunction with "Tunesday" where the Sea Dogs pick a different musical theme every Tuesday home game.

In what has become one of Portland's most beloved traditions, every Valentine's Day, people would wake up to find that, mysteriously, red hearts had been plastered throughout the city on business doors and windows, landmarks, city benches, and even on the façade of Fort Gorges in the middle of the Casco Bay. It wasn't until his death last year, that his family revealed that Kevin Fahrman and his team of bandits were the ones responsible for this gift of love to the community.

Fahrman's family recently created the Fahrman Foundation (BeAKevin.com), which will support local organizations about which Kevin was passionate and gave ample time and assistance. In doing so we honor and strive to emulate his selflessness, as exemplified by the much-admired kindness of The Bandit. The Fahrman family has organized a "night of fun" at Rising Tide Brewing in Portland (www.RisingTideBrewing.com) on February 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will feature Kevin Fahrman's favorite music, a live auction, and a raffle, all designed to support good causes that were near and dear to Kevin Fahrman's heart.

The Sea Dogs open their 31st season on Friday, April 5th at 6:00 PM against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Tickets are now on sale for all 2024 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

