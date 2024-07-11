Curtis 'Superman' Dickson Returns to Calgary Via Trade

July 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announced the acquisition of forward Curtis Dickson from the San Diego Seals, as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, in exchange for the rights to transition player Zach Currier, the 14th pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, as well as Calgary's second-round pick in 2026.

Dickson, a native of Port Coquitlam, BC, returns to Calgary after two seasons with the San Diego Seals. During that time he notched 71 goals and 93 assists, became the 16th player in NLL history to reach 1000 career points, and the 8th player in NLL history to reach 500 goals scored.

The 35-year-old remains the leading scorer all-time for the Roughnecks, having scored 458 goals for the club between 2011-2022.

"We are excited to have Curtis Dickson back in the Roughnecks fold" said Roughnecks General Manager, Mike Board. "Curtis is not only an impact player with proven scoring touch, but a leader on the floor. Adding him to our line-up provides a scoring threat five-on-five and with the man advantage."

Currier, a pending unrestricted free agent on August 1, played six seasons in Calgary.

"We want to thank Zach Currier for his time, effort and commitment to the Roughnecks and wish him well as he continues his NLL career."

CURTIS DICKSON - OFFENSE

HOMETOWN: Port Coquitlam, BC DOB: July 18, 1988

HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

NLL STATS TEAM GP G A PTS PIM LB CTO

2023-24 Season San Diego Seals 13 27 37 64 2 60 1

2022-23 Season San Diego Seals 18 44 56 100 10 72 3

2021-22 Season Calgary Roughnecks 15 42 40 82 11 55 3

2020-21 Season Calgary Roughnecks 10 21 20 41 4 26 4

2018-19 Season Calgary Roughnecks 14 35 46 81 21 57 3

2018 Season Calgary Roughnecks 18 47 45 92 26 86 7

2017 Season Calgary Roughnecks 18 54 53 107 18 79 6

2016 Season Calgary Roughnecks 18 61 46 107 13 84 7

2015 Season Calgary Roughnecks 18 48 45 93 16 58 3

2014 Season Calgary Roughnecks 18 44 28 72 8 46 4

2013 Season Calgary Roughnecks 16 42 20 62 21 50 11

2012 Season Calgary Roughnecks 16 31 25 56 4 34 43

2011 Season Calgary Roughnecks 16 33 19 52 6 38 30

NLL Career 208 529 480 1009 160 745 125

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.