Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Will Johnston to a Two-Year Contract

July 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has re-signed goaltender Will Johnston to a two-year contract. The 6'0", 170 lbs. goalie played his rookie season last year for the New York Riptide.

Johnston, 22, was drafted by the Riptide 34th overall in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. The Nepean, Ont. native played in 18 games with New York last season, totaling 30:33 minutes. The goaltender finished with a 13.75 goals against average and a .741% save percentage. Prior to last season, Johnston also appeared in one game for the Riptide in 2022.

In Johnston's 32 career Ontario Jr. A games with the Toronto Beaches, the goaltender totaled 1846 minutes, during which he posted a .699% save percentage and recorded eight assists and one goal for nine points.

"We are excited to have Will, an Ottawa native and one of the great up and coming goalies, be a part of the team for the next two seasons," said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He made great strides in his development in his rookie season, and we are looking forward to seeing how he continues to grow his game in the coming seasons."

