Bryan Cole, Shayne Jackson, & Brett Dobson Picked for Canada's 2024 Men's Box Lacrosse Championships

July 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA. - On July 10, Lacrosse Canada announced the Men's National Box Lacrosse Roster for the upcoming Men's World Box Lacrosse Championship.

Georgia Swarm players Bryan Cole and returning player Shayne Jackson were selected for the full-time roster, while Brett Dobson was chosen as an alternate goalie. Additionally, Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau will serve as Lacrosse Canada's General Manager, and Swarm Assistant Coach Sean Ferris will take on the role of Team Coordinator.

Canada will compete in Group A, which includes teams from the USA, Haudenosaunee, and England. The Canadian National team aims to continue its dominance in box lacrosse, having won gold in all five of its previous attempts.

The 2024 Box Championships, scheduled for September 20-29 in Utica, New York, will feature 28 teams in the Men's Box Championship.

Full Lacrosse Canada release and roster can be found on https://www.lacrosse.ca/article/96069

