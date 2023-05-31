Culver's Multi-Homer Game Powers 'Cats to Victory

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats had their first Education Day driven by TransFinder and Regeneron at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, and thumped the Trois-Rivières Aigles with a 9-2 win in front of a season-high 3,757 fans.

The ValleyCats struck first. Zach Biermann worked a two-out walk against Gage Feeney in the second. Juan Montes followed up with a two-run blast, his first of the season, to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead.

The Aigles retaliated in the third. Rodrigo Orozco went to first on a walk from Rafi Vazquez. Orozco stole second, and was replaced by pinch-runner Sadler Goodwin. Steve Brown knocked in Goodwin with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Cito Culver launched a solo homer in the third to extend the 'Cats lead to 3-1.

Trey Hair began the home half of the fourth with a double, and was driven in on an RBI single from Pavin Parks to pull Tri-City ahead, 4-1.

Jaxon Hallmark manufactured a run in the fifth. He ripped a leadoff single, stole second and third before he was driven in on an infield single from Carson McCusker to put Tri-City on top, 5-1.

Montes opened the bottom of the sixth with a single off Luke Fitton. Parks walked before Ciaran Devenney plated his first run of the 2023 campaign. Two batters later, Culver homered again to provide the 'Cats with a 9-1 lead. It was his third long ball of the season. Culver joined Hair and Biermann as the only players with a multi-homer game with Tri-City this year. Culver's second four-RBI day of the 2023 campaign earned him NY Army National Guard Player of the Game honors.

Trois-Rivières scored in the ninth. Victor Cerny reached on an error and Ricardo Sanchez went to first on an infield single off of Greg Veliz. The ValleyCats turned their third double play of the game, which moved Sanchez to third. Parker DePasquale brought in a run with a single to make it a 9-2 ballgame. Veliz then induced a groundout from Goodwin to end the game.

Vazquez (3-0) went seven innings for the third time this season, all of which have come at "The Joe". He gave up one run on five hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Feeney (0-1) received the loss. He threw 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City continues its first six-game homestand of the season tomorrow, Thursday, June 1 with the conclusion of a three-game set against Trois-Rivières. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 2

W: Rafi Vazquez (3-0)

L: Gage Feeney (0-1)

Attendance: 3,757

Time of Game: 2:37

