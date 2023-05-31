Boulders Drop Day Game to Greys, 6-3

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders fell to the Empire State Greys 6-3 in the middle game of their three-game series at Clover Stadium on Wednesday.

New York, unable to win its third straight, falls to 9-8 on the season. Empire State improved to 5-11 on the heels of three-hit days by JR DiSarcina and Quentin Holmes. DiSarcina had a home run and three RBI in the win.

Empire State took an early 3-0 lead off in the second inning off New York starting pitcher Ryan Munoz. The scoring began with DiSarcina's two-run double. DiSarcina later came around on an RBI single by the Greys' Eric Jenkins. The Boulders loaded the bases in the home half of the frame, but were unable to score against Empire State starter Michael Barker.

New York cut the deficit to 3-1 in the third when Tom Walraven's two-out double plated Pat Kivlehan. New York had another opportunity when it loaded the bases in the fourth, but couldn't score. Empire State added to their lead in the fifth, making it 4-1 on a throwing error.

Barker worked five innings for the win, giving up one run on six hits with four strikeouts, walking five. Munoz was pulled in the sixth, allowing four earned runs on nine hits en route to taking the loss.

The Boulders cut the deficit to 4-2 in the seventh as Chris Kwitzer drove-in Tucker Nathans on an RBI single off Greys reliever Nick Trabacchi. However, Empire State added to its lead in the eighth as DiSarcina belted a homer, then tacked-on another insurance run on Josh Sears' RBI double. Both runs were charged to New York reliever Andy Hammond.

In the Boulders' eighth, David Vinsky doubled home Matt McDermott off of Trabacchi, trimming the deficit to 6-3 but that would be the last of the scoring.

Empire State's Tanner Propst collected his first save of the season.

The Boulders return to action tomorrow night when they face the Greys at 7:00 p.m., concluding the set in suburban New York City.

