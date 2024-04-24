C's Blanked in Lid Lifter

April 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Canadians were shutout by the Spokane Indians [Rockies] 4-0 Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium in the first of six home games on Ontario Street this week.

After a scoreless first, Spokane took advantage of an error to begin the second and later scored an unearned run to take a 1-0 lead. They would add two in the third and another in the fourth to go up 4-0 and hand C's start Chris McElvain (L, 0-2) the loss.

Vancouver was held hitless until Jace Bohrofen led off the fourth with a base knock, the first of six singles the Canadians would collect in the game. Their best opportunity to score came in the seventh, when consecutive one out hits from Jackson Hornung and Glenn Santiago put two on with one out. Both men would be left stranded.

Reliever Rafael Ohashi was a bright spot for the C's. The right-hander faced the minimum over three scoreless and hitless innings to keep the Rockies affiliate at bay. Conor Larkin and Naswell Paulino each tossed an inning and put up a zero.

Hornung and Santiago paced the offense with two hits apiece while the latter led the way by reaching three times thanks to a walk.

The Canadians will aim for their first win versus Spokane this year tomorrow night when Kevin Miranda toes the slab opposite Blake Adams. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the C's Broadcast Network - Sportsnet (radio) and Bally Live (MiLB.TV) - or get tickets to the game via CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.