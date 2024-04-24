Tri-Cities' Own Mason Martin Joining Dust Devils

April 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Mason Martin with the Altoona Curve

The Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday that Kennewick native Mason Martin has been assigned to the Tri-City Dust Devils roster, making him the first player from the Tri-Cities to play for the Dust Devils.

Martin, selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round (508th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft, signed with the Angels as a minor league free agent over the weekend after it looked as though he would begin 2024 as a member of the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The left-hand hitting infielder spent his entire pro career in the Pirates up to now, playing at every level in their system and smashing 122 home runs and driving in 418 runs in his time in the Pittsburgh organization.

Before going pro Martin prepped at Southridge High School, where he hit .507 with five home runs and 30 RBI for the Suns as a first-team selection in the Mid-Columbia Conference. Martin also scored 35 runs in his senior year, from which he was set to play collegiately at Gonzaga University before signing with the Pirates.

Baseball runs in the family for Martin. His grandfather Neil played four years of minor league baseball including, as an Angels farmhand, a year as a member of the 1962 Tri-City Braves. The team, which played out of Sanders-Jacobs Field in Kennewick, won the regular season title that year. Mason's father, Chad, played in college at both Lower Columbia College and Texas State University, and his younger brother Max joined the professional ranks last year after the Texas Rangers drafted him in the 11th round (321st overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

