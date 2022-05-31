Crushers Lose Series Opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind.- The Lake Erie Crushers played their first road game in nearly two weeks on Tuesday evening in Evansville and dropped their series opener to the Otters, 7-3.

The loss for the Crushers (8-8) snapped their season best, three game winning streak, while the victory for Evansville (8-8) was their third in their last five games.

Steven Sensley had a huge game for the Otters, as he scored four of their seven runs, and hit a pair of homers as well. Sensley's first homer was a solo shot left in the bottom of the second to give the Otters a 1-0 lead.

Lake Erie used the long ball to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. Jackson Valera belted his second homer of the year, a solo shot to left to knot the game up 1-1.

Sensley struck again for the Otters in the bottom of the fourth inning with his second solo homer of the night to put the Otters back in front.

Evansville then scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull away. Jeffrey Baez and Dakota Phillips stroked back-to-back run scoring singles in the inning. Baez brought in a pair on his and Philips knocked in a run with his base hit to give the Otters a 5-1 lead.

Kenen Irizarry brought the Crushers a bit closer in the top of the seventh inning when he singled to center, bringing home Connor Owings.

The Otters answered with two more in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Sensley and Elija MacNamee both scored on a wild pitch. Lake Erie put one last run on the board in the top of the ninth, when Bryant Flete belted a RBI double to left center.

Parker Brahms (2-1) picked up the victory for the Otters. He limited Lake Erie to just a run on three hits while fanning five over six innings of work. Julio Vivas (1-2) took the loss after allowing a pair of runs on three hits and struck out four over five innings of action.

Irizarry and Valera led the Crushers with two hits each on a night where the Crushers were held to just six. Kokko Figueiredo reached on a walk and has now reached safely in all 16 games this season.

The Crushers and Otters will continue their three-game series at Bosse Field in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. Kaleb Schmidt (0-2, 10.95) is scheduled to start for the Crushers. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 PM.

