Crows Carries Trash Pandas Past Barons, 4-0

May 22, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Starter Coleman Crow was dominant in the longest start of his professional career and Orlando Martinez drove in three runs to power the Rocket City Trash Pandas to a 4-0 victory over the Birmingham Barons in the finale of their six-game series at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon.

In the longest outing by a Trash Pandas starter this season, Crow was spectacular, throwing 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six to earn his second win of the season. The 7.2 innings pitched for Crow is a new career-high, surpassing the previous mark of 6.0 innings, set three times in 2021 for Low-A Inland Empire.

Rocket City got the bats going early. Ryan Aguilar led off the afternoon with a single to right and Braxton Martinez was hit by a pitch. Orlando Martinez followed with an RBI single to right, plating Aguilar with the opening run.

In the second, Kevin Matian reached with a one-out walk but was forced out at second on Anthony Mulrine's fielder's choice ground out. A wild pitch let Mulrine to advance to second. Torii Hunter Jr. struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt but was able to reach first and extend the inning on a dropped third strike. As Hunter Jr. stole second, catcher Xavier Fernandez's throw sailed into center field, allowing Mulrine to come home with the second Rocket City run.

The support would prove to be plentiful for Crow. Making his seventh Double-A start, he needed just seven pitches to get through the first inning before striking out three in the second to work around a leadoff single. In both the third and fourth, he gave up a hit and stranded the runner on base.

D.J. Burt reached for the Barons with a one-out single for Birmingham in the fifth and was quickly erased on an inning-ending double play from Evan Skoug. Crow retired the Barons in order in the sixth, giving the Trash Pandas a chance to extend the lead.

Orlando Martinez drove in his second run of the day with a clutch two-out RBI single to center in the seventh, scoring Hunter Jr. from second for a 3-0 Trash Pandas lead.

With a three-run lead and pitching into the seventh for the first time in his career, Crow (W, 2-2) made quick work of the Barons in the seventh and retired the first two hitters he faced in the eighth. However, Skoug drew a two-out walk, the first free pass issued all game from Crow, to end Crow's afternoon on the mound. Kolton Ingram entered from the Rocket City bullpen and struck out Jose Martinez to end the inning.

Orlando Martinez continued his hot day with a solo home run, his first of the season, to add a big insurance run for the Trash Pandas in the ninth. Ingram (S, 2) returned to the mound in the bottom of the inning and threw a one, two, three inning to finish the victory and earn his second save of the season.

Leading the way at the plate for the Trash Pandas was Orlando Martinez, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Jose Gomez was the only other Rocket City player to record a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk.

The pitching duo of Crow and Ingram combined to hold the Barons to just four hits in the third shutout of the season for Rocket City pitching to finish a series victory in Birmingham with five wins in six games.

Tied atop the Southern League North Division standings, The Trash Pandas (23-16) will battle the Tennessee Smokies (23-16) in a crucial six-game series beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

At Tuesday night's game, 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special one-of-a-kind bobblehead commemorating former Trash Pandas outfielder Izzy Wilson's 20 home run/20 stolen base season in 2021, presented by SportsMED. Tuesday's game will also feature a Toiletry Drive, with fans encouraged to donate new toiletries benefitting New Futures Inc. Tuesday at Toyota Field is Reeds Jewelers Ladies night as well, with women having an opportunity to win great prizes.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.