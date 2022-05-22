Barons Drop Series Finale 4-0 to Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas topped the Barons 4-0 in the Sunday series finale.

Rocket City struck first in the first inning. After slapping an RBI single yesterday, Orlando Martinez did the same on Sunday. This one brought in Ryan Aguillar, who singled to start the game. One inning later, the Trash Pandas notched another run. Anthony Mulrine reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a dropped third strike on Torii Hunter. After that, Mulrine advanced to third on a wild pitch. With runners on the corners, Hunter stole second base and the throw from Xavier Fernandez sailed into center field. Mulrine trotted home for the third run.

Innings 3-6 were quiet. Barons starter Scott Blewett settled down and finished the day with six innings, two runs, only one earned, four hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. The Trash Pandas scored again in the seventh when Orlando Martinez ripped another RBI single. Hansen Butler was on the bump for the Barons at the time. The righty made his first appearance since May 6th after being activated off the development list.

Martinez made his presence felt in the ninth inning as well. After Edgar Navarro worked a scoreless frame in relief for Birmingham, Martinez took Taylor Broadway deep to right center field for his first homer of the season.

Behind Martinez's effort was Coleman Crow. The 5'10 starter went 7.2 IP, his longest professional outing. Crow allowed four hits and struck out six.

Birmingham is off on Monday, and visits Chattanooga for six games starting on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 CT.

