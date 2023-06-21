Crenshaw's Two-Run Homer Launches Come-From-Behind Win

Two seventh inning home runs for the Mustangs powers Billings past Northern Colorado 5-2.

The Mustangs (10-15) have won seven of their last 10, including six of their last eight games.

The Owlz (13-11) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third, when third-baseman Dakota Popham reached on a walk to lead off the frame. With two outs, left-fielder Abdel Guadalpe singled, which allowed first-baseman Jackson Coutts to hit Popham home and make it 1-0.

Mustang starting right-hander Karan Patel tossed six strong innings, picking up his third quality start of the year giving up just the one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

In the top of the 7th, left-hander Hunter Schilperoort (1-1) tossed a 1-2-3 inning.

The Owlz pulled starting left-hander Chase Jesse after tossing six scoreless innings giving up just four hits and two walks. Northern Colorado opted for right-hander CJ Grant-Debose (0-2) to face righty second-baseman Mitch Moralez.

Moralez greeted the new arm from the bullpen with a first-pitch solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game 1-1.

Two batters later, first-baseman Lance Logsdon walked on a 3-1 count to bring up right-fielder Wyatt Crenshaw, who homered over the right field wall off Debose. Crenshaw made his professional baseball debut going 1-4 with the two-run homer.

Schilperoort ran into a little trouble in the eighth, giving up a two out walk to catcher Josh Glenn, and a RBI triple for Payton Robertson to make it 3-2 Mustangs. After a visit from pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen, Schilperoort struck out second-baseman Kevin Jimenez to give the Mustangs a chance for insurance.

They took advantage, with consecutive one-out walks from new-comer John Michael Faile, who also made his professional debut, and Moralez. Shortstop Luke Fennelly pulled a ball over the shortstop's glove into left to score Faile and make it 4-2, while Logsdon hit Moralez home on an RBI single to make it 5-2. For Fennelly, the RBI marked his second hit of the game, giving him six multi-hit games on the year.

With a three-run lead, Mustang right-hander Tyler Statler faced four batters, and struck out Guadalupe on a curveball to end the game.

The Mustangs host the Owlz for game two of the six-game home series at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. You can find all the action on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

