Villa Strikes out 12 in PaddleHeads' Win Over Chukars

June 21, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Idaho Falls Chukars for the first time this season in the opening game of a 3 game set at Melaleuca Field. Alfredo Villa took the ball for Missoula in the contest looking to continue what has been a solid season for the right-hander. The 1st year PaddleHead would have a night to remember finishing with the highest strikeout total of any Missoula starter this season. The offense would do more than enough to back up the effort from Villa in a 14-7 victory.

The PaddleHeads would jump on the Chukars in the early going taking a 4-0 advantage in the 2nd inning. Idaho Falls would never lead at any point in the contest and never would trail by less than 2 from that point on. Idaho Falls would trail by as many as 12 runs in the contest. Villa would be firmly in control through 6 innings on the opposite side of the spectrum allowing Missoula to cruise to the win. In the process, the PaddleHeads also saw their lead grow to 6 games in the 1st half pennant standing in the Northern Division.

