CRAZY Catch by Ayden Eberhardt Sets up BC TD: CFL
August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Nathan Rourke quickly responds to Hamilton's touchdown with a massive pass to Ayden Eberhardt, setting up a James Butler TD to give his team the lead.
