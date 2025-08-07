CRAZY Catch by Ayden Eberhardt Sets up BC TD: CFL

August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Nathan Rourke quickly responds to Hamilton's touchdown with a massive pass to Ayden Eberhardt, setting up a James Butler TD to give his team the lead.







