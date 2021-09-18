Crabs Drop Heartbreaker at Home in Front of 6,954

(Waldorf, MD) A packed crowd of 6,954 at Regency Furniture Stadium saw a tight game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs which resulted in a 6-4 Crab loss. Big nights from Rubi Silva, who had three hits, two of which were triples, and David Harris who had two hits including a game-tying home run in the fourth weren't enough for the Crab's offense behind Misael Siverio (L, 1-7).

Through three innings Brent Teller was untouchable for the Barnstormers, but in the fourth the Blue Crabs made some adjustments. A Rubi Silva triple led to an RBI single by Jovan Rosa to get the first SOMD run on the board. Later in that inning, David Harris blasted a two-run home run (14) that would pull things to an even score at three.

The home run ball proved to be the biggest issue for Siverio who struck out five but surrendered five runs in as many innings of work. Siverio gave up a home run to Caleb Gindl (31) in the second inning and then to Blake Allemand (21) in the fifth. Alejandro De Aza (10) added a third Barnstormer home run in the seventh against Patrick Baker.

The Blue Crabs are back in action with their ace Daryl Thompson on the bump on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM and will be the last of the home stand before Southern Maryland hits the road for a week starting with a series in York.

