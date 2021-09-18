Berardi's Clutch Double Rallies Ducks to Victory

September 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Jesse Berardi of the Long Island Ducks vs. the York Revolution

(Long Island Ducks) Jesse Berardi of the Long Island Ducks vs. the York Revolution(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Chris Shaw gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run to right-center field off Revolution starter Jhoendri Herrera. The longball was the Ducks 100th of the season, meaning the team has met the Chapey's Home Run Challenge, and Chapey's Funeral Home will donate $5,000 to the QuackerJack Foundation.

York tied the game at one in the fourth on a two-out solo homer to right-center by Carlos Franco off Ducks starter Scott Harkin. Josue Herrera's leadoff solo homer to right-center in the fifth put the Revolution in front 2-1. It stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth when a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run double to right by Jesse Berardi gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Harkin tossed seven innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four. Herrera pitched seven innings of one-run ball, yielding two hits and two walks while five strikeouts. Adam Heidenfelder (1-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Luis Sanchez (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks in one inning. Dylan Peiffer earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth, retiring the final two batters to leave the bases loaded.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, so fans are invited to bring their dogs with them to the ballpark for the game. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Fans have the chance to enjoy a pregame Catch on the Field from 12:40 to 1:00 as well as a postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (5-4, 4.94) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Austin Nicely (7-8, 3.43).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.