Coziahr Named Eastern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

November 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball has announced that Portland Sea Dogs' Director of Clubhouse Services/Equipment Manager Mike Coziahr has been named the Eastern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

Minor League Baseball also announced the recipients of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each of the full-season Minor Leagues. The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players, and executives throughout the 2024 season.

"These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the best possible playing surfaces and clubhouse environments for our players and coaches, and their efforts are greatly appreciated," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We are pleased to honor them for their hard work."

"We are thrilled for Mike to be recognized for his outstanding work and dedication to our players, coaches, staff, and Red Sox personnel," said Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "Mike truly exemplifies the characteristics of a great home clubhouse manager and goes above and beyond every day to make sure every need is met. We are lucky to have him as part of our team, and he is one of the best in baseball."

The 2024 season was Coziahr's 22nd in professional baseball and tenth with the Portland Sea Dogs. Coziahr joined the Sea Dogs in 2015 as the Visting Clubhouse Manager and was named the Sea Dogs Home Clubhouse Manager/ Equipment Manager in 2017.

Coziahr's career in professional baseball started as a Stadium Security Supervisor in 2003 with the Atlanta Braves and the Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager/ Sales Executive and Director of Stadium/Game-day Operations and Baseball Academy for the Pensacola Pelicans. In 2010, Mike accepted a position as Assistant Clubhouse Manager for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the Home and Visiting Clubhouse and was then made a Ticket and Group Sales Executive. In 2014 Mike was named the Visiting Clubhouse Manager for the New Britain Rock Cats before joining the Sea Dogs in 2015.

Coziahr is from Hayden, Colorado where he was a Student Equipment Manager and Athletic Trainer in High School at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He worked two Rookie Training Camps with the Denver Broncos as a Student Athletic Trainer. In 1985 Mike was named the Head Athletic Trainer at Ontario (California) Christian High School. In 1988, he began a long and rewarding career in Law Enforcement with the California Department of Corrections. Mike is a recognized expert in the field of Criminal Street and Prison Gangs, as well as Internal Affairs and Peace Officer Training.

Coziahr splits his time living in Kennebunk and South China, Maine with his wife Julie.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.