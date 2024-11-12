RubberDucks Announce the Return of 20 Days of Giving

November 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the return of the annual 20 Days of Giving starting Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. The 20 Days of Giving are packed with unique, experience-based prizes only available during this once-a-year promotion.

Some of this year's top prizes include a spot in the RubberDucks 2025 team card set, one of all 12 giveaways including bobbleheads, a Cleveland Cavaliers swag bag and two tickets to a Cavs game, and the grand prize, a Single-Furnace Whole House Air Duct Cleaning by Stanley Steemer, valued at more than $500.

"We are really excited for another amazing 20 Days of Giving," said RubberDucks VP of Amateur Baseball Development and Sales Roy Jacobs. "We are offering some great experiences from a mascot bringing you lunch at the office to a promotional night all about you to a photo opportunity on field at Canal Park. Throughout the 20 Days of Giving, there is an awesome prize that will excite every RubberDucks fan."

A winner will be chosen each weekday from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18 excluding Nov. 27-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are several ways for fans to be eligible for the daily prizes:

Season Tickets (Deposit or Paid in-full)

10-Game Flex, 20-Game Flex, 35-Game Flex (Paid in-full)

Group Outings (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Picnics (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Nightly Suite Rentals (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Fans who have already committed to the 2025 season are eligible to win. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, Dec. 18 at noon.

Winners will be contacted by an Akron RubberDucks ticket sales representative.

Fans can purchase tickets or arrange groups by calling 330-253-5151 or by email at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

