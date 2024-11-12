Yard Goats' Matt Piersanti Named Eastern League & Double-A Head Groundskeeper of Year

November 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that Yard Goats Field Operations Manager Matt Piersanti has been named Eastern League, and Double A Head Groundskeeper of the Year. The award is selected by Major League Baseball (MLB) with nominations made by individuals across the industry, including field managers, who provide feedback throughout the season on the quality and condition of the playing field. It is the fourth time that a Yard Goats groundskeeper has been chosen for the top field award. Kyle Calhoon was selected as the Eastern League Sports Field Manager of Year in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Matt is currently in his third season with Yard Goats as Field Operations Manager after being hired by the club in 2022. The Guilford, Connecticut native came to the Yard Goats after serving as the head groundskeeper of the Missoula PaddleHeads in Montana as part of the MLB Partner League. Piersanti also worked on the fields at the University of Portland in Oregon. He graduated from Elon University in North Carolina in 2021, and received a certificate of Turfgrass Management from UMass Amherst.

"We take great pride in our field, and this is a very deserving award for Matt, and the grounds crew at Dunkin' Park," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Matt shows dedication, passion, and attention to detail in providing the best field for our players, and it's great to see that he is getting recognized by MLB."

The Yard Goats open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4th at Dunkin' Park against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Season tickets are now on sale on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. Individual tickets and promotional information will be available at a later date.

Eastern League Stories from November 12, 2024

