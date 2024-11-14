Counting Down to Home Opener: Brent Noseworthy

It's hard to believe that we sit at less than a month away from the start of the NLL regular season. As we count down the days leading up to the Black Bears home opener at Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m., it's time to look back on the NLL careers of our Ottawa Black Bears.

Today marks 15 days out from the Black Bears' home opener. At just over two weeks away from the big game, it's time to look back on the career of #15 Brent Noseworthy.

Drafted 12th overall by the Buffalo Bandits in the first round of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, Noseworthy's NLL career has seen him play in 55 regular season games over four seasons split between the Bandits and the New York Riptide. In that span, the Burlington, Ontario native recorded three goals and 20 assists for 23 points.

Prior to joining the NLL, Noseworthy played lacrosse for the University of Michigan, with whom he received a multitude of awards and recognitions while studying Business Administration. In 45 career games with Michigan, Noseworthy totalled 119 points, which came in the form of 102 goals and 17 assists. Noseworthy played for Michigan between 2016-2019, and in 2018 he was named team captain.

Noseworthy was the first player in program history to record 100 goals and ranked second in career points. Noseworthy also holds the single-season point record at Michigan, with 48 in his junior season. He was named Team MVP in 2018 and Team Offensive MVP in both 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Noseworthy was named to Academic Big-10 and received the University of Michigan Academic Achievement Award. In 2018, Noseworthy was named to the First Team All-Big Ten, Inside Lacrosse Third Team All-American, USILA Honorable Mention All-American, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the week of March 27. In both 2018 and 2019, Noseworthy was named a USILA Academic All-American.

Noseworthy was drafted 30th overall by the Boston Cannons in the fourth round of the 2019 MLL Draft and 23rd overall by the Atlas LC in the inaugural PLL Draft in 2019.

