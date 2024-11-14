Philadelphia Wings 2024-2025 Broadcast Schedule Announced

November 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

PHILADELPHIA - Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced local broadcast partnerships with both CBS Philadelphia/Philly57 and PHL17 for the 2024-2025 season. Combined with the NLL's national broadcast schedule, these partnerships will once again provide fans with multiple options to catch the Wings in action all season long.

"Wings fans have several new and exciting players to become familiar with this season, and these partnerships ensure they'll have the opportunity to do that week in and week out," said Marc Zamarin, President of the Philadelphia Wings. "We are pleased to have CBS Philadelphia and PHL17 as our local partners this season and look forward to working together to deliver every moment of the action to the fans."

The Wings will open their season in the national primetime slot on ESPN2 against the San Diego Seals on Sunday, December 1 at 6:00pm ET as part of the NLL's Faceoff Weekend. That broadcast slate features five games including a Friday night East/West primetime doubleheader on ESPN+ here in the US and the Sunday night Wings game on ESPN2. After a bye in Week 2, the Wings will open their home schedule on Saturday, December 14 at 6:00pm ET against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Wells Fargo Center, which will be broadcast live on Philly57.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with the Philadelphia Wings this season and bring fans into the arena from the comfort of their homes," said Kelly Frank, President & General Manager of CBS Philadelphia. "This longstanding partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier local sports coverage to fans."

Leading the broadcast booth during all Wings home games this season will be Brian Smith, who returns for his fifth season as play-by-play announcer. He will once again be joined by former Wings captain and five-time NLL champion Scott Gabrielsen, teaming up to offer expert analysis and insights to fans through every second of the excitement. Returning this season to take fans deep into the heart of the action will be Mary McGuinness, who will offer turf-side updates and interviews with players and coaching staffs. During road games, Wings fans can look forward to meeting faces and voices from around the National Lacrosse League.

Wings fans can find the full broadcast schedule below:

Day Date Time Opponent Network

Sunday Dec 1 6:00pm ET at San Diego ESPN2

Saturday Dec 14 6:00pm ET LAS VEGAS Philly57

Friday Dec 20 10:30pm ET at Las Vegas Philly57

Saturday Dec 28 8:00pm ET at Saskatchewan ESPN+

Saturday Jan 11 1:00pm ET CALGARY Philly57

Saturday Jan 18 7:30pm ET at Buffalo Philly57

Sunday Jan 19 6:00pm ET VANCOUVER Philly57

Saturday Feb 1 8:00pm ET ROCHESTER Philly57

Saturday Feb 8 1:00pm ET HALIFAX Philly57

Saturday Feb 15 6:00pm ET at Halifax Philly57

Saturday Feb 22 7:00pm ET at Albany Philly57

Saturday Mar 8 7:00pm ET ALBANY Philly57

Saturday Mar 15 1:00pm ET COLORADO PHL17

Saturday Mar 22 7:00pm ET at Toronto Philly57

Friday Mar 28 7:00pm ET OTTAWA PHL17*

Saturday Apr 5 7:30pm ET at Georgia Philly57

Saturday Apr 12 7:00pm ET GEORGIA Philly57

Saturday Apr 19 8:00pm ET at Vancouver Philly57

All Games Available Live on ESPN+

* PHL17 Broadcast on March 29 at 1:00pm ET

Philly57 Games Available on CBS News Philadelphia App

Single game tickets, starting at only $27/game, and season ticket memberships are available now at www.wingslax.com.

