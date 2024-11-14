Mammoth Sign Defenseman Kai George to One-Year Deal

November 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Kai George to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Recently selected by the Vancouver Warriors in the fifth round (61st overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, the left-handed New Westminster, B.C. native was released by Vancouver after spending the first two weeks of Training Camp with the Warriors.

George spent his 2024 season with Lewis University, appearing in one game. Ending his collegiate journey with a combined 11 points (3g, 8a) 46 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers in 32 career appearances, the 6-0, 185-lb. talent enjoyed four seasons at Lewis from 2021-2024.

Splitting his time in Jr. A between his hometown New Westminster Salmonbellies and Burnaby Lakers Jr. A, he most recently spent the summer session with the Burnaby Lakers of the WLA, where he recorded six points (1g, 5a) and four penalty minutes in 10 games played.

Named within Stephen Stamp's "Stamper's Top 50 Prospects" as a player with plenty of potential and even more work ethic on the floor, he's now got a chance to make Colorado's roster after the organization placed a pair of back-enders in AJ Mercurio and Ryan McLean on the team's Injured Reserve List through the first two weekends of Training Camp sessions.

"Kai's work ethic, leadership and abilities were a huge part of building Lewis into a Championship level program," Lewis Men's Lacrosse Head Coach Joe Perruzzi shared after seeing his former standout drafted in September.

"He is one the best leaders I have ever had the pleasure of coaching and he takes pride in making the other people around him better. He is truly a special type of person to be around that makes your locker room more connected. We are so proud of Kai and we are looking forward to seeing Kai get an opportunity to play at the highest level."

With the Colorado Mammoth set to host the Vancouver Warriors Nov. 29 during the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener, there's a chance the youngster gets a chance to suit up against the team which released him just two months after selecting him as a hometown prospect.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

