Altitude Sports Announces 2024-25 Colorado Mammoth Broadcast Schedule

November 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Altitude Sports today announced its plans to broadcast up to 17 regular season games for the Colorado Mammoth's upcoming 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

This year's slate of local coverage begins with the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Vancouver Warriors, which is set to air Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. on Altitude Sports.

The 2024-25 Mammoth broadcast team of Andy Lindahl, Jamie Shewchuk and John Gallant will return intact, set to provide the call for Mammoth home games from Ball Arena. Lindahl, from Altitude Sports Radio, will return as the play-by-play announcer. Former Mammoth player Jamie Shewchuk will provide color commentary, while former Mammoth captain John Gallant will be stationed between the benches, providing gameday insights from players and coaches.

The entire 2024-25 Colorado Mammoth on Altitude Sports schedule can be viewed below:

Friday Nov. 29, 2024: 7:30 p.m. MT vs. Vancouver Warriors (Altitude Sports)

Friday Dec. 6, 2024: 8:30 p.m. MT @ Las Vegas Desert Dogs (Altitude Sports)

Friday Dec. 13, 2024: 8:30 p.m. MT @ San Diego Seals (Altitude Sports)

Saturday Dec. 21, 2024: 7 p.m. MT vs. vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (Altitude Sports)

Sunday Dec. 29, 2024: 2 p.m. MT vs. Georgia Swarm (Altitude Sports)

Saturday Jan. 11, 2025: 7 p.m. MT vs. Albany FireWolves (Altitude 2)

Saturday Jan. 18, 2025: 5 p.m. MT @ Albany FireWolves (Altitude Sports)

Saturday Jan. 25, 2025: 5 p.m. MT @ Rochester Knighthawks (Altitude Sports)

Friday Feb. 7, 2025: 5:30 p.m. MT @ Georgia Swarm (Altitude 2)

Friday Feb. 21, 2025: 7 p.m. MT vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs (Altitude Sports)

Saturday March 1, 2025: 7 p.m. MT vs. Calgary Roughnecks (Altitude Sports)

Saturday March 15, 2025: 11 a.m. MT @ Philadelphia Wings (Altitude Sports)

Sunday March 23, 2025: 1 p.m. MT @ Ottawa Black Bears (Altitude Sports)

Saturday March 29, 2025: 7 p.m. @ Saskatchewan Rush (Altitude Sports)

Saturday April 5, 2025: 7 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bandits (Altitude 2)

Sunday April 13, 2025: 2 p.m. vs. Saskatchewan Rush (Altitude 2)

Saturday April 19, 2025: 7 p.m. @ Calgary Roughnecks (Altitude Sports)

*24-25 Mammoth games are not available on Altitude+ due to the NLL's streaming agreement with ESPN+

After falling to an uncharacteristic 5-13 record during the team's most recent campaign, the burgundy and black contingent is primed to rebound in a big way as it welcomes All-Pro forward Ryan Lee back to the turf after missing the past season and a half.

Lee is set to team up with fellow stars in Eli McLaughlin, Connor Robinson, Zed Williams, Will Malcom, Tyson Gibson, Connor Kelly and company in ensuring the LOUD HOUSE crowd can be heard during each of the team's eight home games primed to air on Altitude Sports.

Fans can find Altitude Sports available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, Spectrum TV (Charter Communications), FuboTV and other cable providers in a nine-state region that includes Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Southwest South Dakota and Wyoming. For additional information on cable and satellite providers in your area, visit www.altitudesports.com/how-to-watch.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, team updates and beyond as the 2024-25 NLL season is right around the corner!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.