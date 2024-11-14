National Lacrosse League Adds 13 More North American Markets to Its Groundbreaking NLL UnBOXed™ Grassroots Initiative

Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the first planned expansion of its NLL UnBOXed™ grassroots program, adding 13 new North American markets to join the inaugural class of nine "NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Communities" unveiled last year, complete with unique, community-relevant "team names" and logos. The additions bring the League's total activation footprint - including the 14 NLL franchises - to 36 markets throughout the United States (26) and Canada (10).

The 13 new dedicated grassroots markets include Boston Wickies™, Chicago Shamrocks™, Columbus Redtails™, Indianapolis Checkers™, Los Angeles Ligers™, Miami Tormentas™, Nashville Drumsticks™, New Jersey Humpbacks™, Portland Undercutters™, and Providence Vampires™ in the U.S., and Edmonton Juice™, London Mounties™, and Québec City Harfangs™ in Canada.

"NLL UnBOXed illustrates our bold approach and dedicated commitment to growing the game of lacrosse and welcoming new NLL fans to our uniquely entertaining sport," said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. "As we invite and welcome more communities, schools, families, and fans to the NLL, while strengthening our connections in these key areas throughout North America, we move one step closer to our goal of becoming 'The Next Major League.'"

The NLL created its long-term strategic vision and action plan in 2023 focused on introducing box lacrosse's fun, fast-paced style of play to a new generation of young boys and girls. Today's announcement marks the first of three planned annual expansions into more non-franchise areas that will eventually see the NLL's North American footprint grow to 60 total markets by the time lacrosse returns to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. Expanding NLL UnBOXed also highlights the NLL's commitment to the Elevate 28 initiative, which aims to fuel the sport's growth by doubling U.S. lacrosse participation to 4 million players by 2030.

The NLL formally launched the multi-tiered campaign in November 2023 with the introduction of the first nine NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Communities, brand names, and logos, an innovative first for pro sports leagues' grassroots efforts: Baltimore Ghost Crabs™, Charlotte Cobras™, Dallas OilCats™, Minnesota Lake Dragons™, Montréal Castors™, Seattle Shipwrecks™, St. Louis Howlers™, Tampa Bay Snowbirds™ presented by Tampa General Hospital, and Utah Spikes™.

As the NLL further develops young player development opportunities with its partners in each of these communities, including camps, clinics, and competitions, those activities will all connect authentically as part of the local NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Community brand umbrella.

In every NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Community, the League and the initiative's founding partners - Powell Lacrosse and Castore - begin with a lacrosse equipment endowment outfitting elementary and middle schools with a full set of sticks, balls, and goals to begin play. The League enlisted the help of NLL Hall of Famer Casey Powell to create the physical education curriculum based on his successful SPEED Lacrosse ® game play.

School administrators, athletic directors, P.E. teachers, and parents can nominate their elementary or middle school to join NLL UnBOXed as early as the spring 2025 semester.

NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Community merchandise is in development now and will be available on NLL.com in early 2025.

