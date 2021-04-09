Cougars Add Infielder, Pitcher to Roster

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have signed infielder Sherman Johnson and right-handed pitcher Jamal Wade.

Johnson signs with the Cougars after spending 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats. During his season with the Bats, Johnson appeared in 71 games and tallied an OPS of .708 with 34 walks and 14 extra base hits. The Tampa, Fla. native was drafted by the Angels in the 14th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft out of Florida State University.

"Sherman is going to be a very valuable player for us," said Cougars' Manager George Tsamis. "He can play anywhere on the field. He has a lot of experience and will be very productive for us hitting somewhere near the top of the order."

Wade last pitched in 2019 for the Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate, the West Virginia Power. The Baltimore, Maryland native owns a 3.29 ERA in his three seasons in professional baseball. Wade has also tallied a 1.28 career WHIP and a 12.2 SO/9 in 54.2 innings pitched. In 2017, Wade was drafted by the Mariners in the 17th round of the MLB Draft out of the University of Maryland.

"Jamal is a hard throwing right hander that will be a big part of our bullpen," said Tsamis.

2021 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

OF Jeffrey Baez

RHP Jake Cosart

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Anthony Garcia

INF Sherman Johnson

OF Mark Karaviotis

OF Anfernee Seymour

RHP Tyler Viza

RHP Jamal Wade

INF Nick Zammarelli

The Cougars open the 2021 season on May 18 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets are on sale now. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

