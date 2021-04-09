X's Bring Back Former League MVP

April 9, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo(Sioux City Explorers)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Jose Sermo.

The 2021 season will be the tenth season of Sermo's career and his third with the Explorers.

Over Sermo's first two seasons in Sioux City he's played in 187 games, hitting at a .286 clip. his 35 home runs place him tied for sixth in the franchise record books. He's driven in 158 runs and scored 130, while collecting 45 doubles and stolen bases.

In his first season with the team in 2018. Sermo put together one of the most impressive seasons in Explorers franchise history. Becoming just the 2nd X's player to be named the League's Player of the Year, joining his teammate Nate Samson who won the award in 2016. That season Sermo set new career highs in batting average (.316), home runs (22), RBIs (81), runs scored (75), stolen bases (24), on-base percentage (.423), and slugging percentage (.627) in 87 games played.

The Puerto Rico native became the first X's player in franchise history and third player in league history to put together a 20 home run-20 stolen bases season. Add on the 23 doubles and he became the first player in league history to accomplish a 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 20 doubles season. His 22 home runs and 81 RBIs in 2018 were also both good for 2nd most in Explorers single season franchise history.

Sermo led the entire American Association in RBIs and slugging percentage, tied for second in the league in home runs, tied for third in the league in runs scored, and tied for sixth in the league in stolen bases. For his efforts, Sermo was named a 2018 American Association All-Star.

In 2019, Sermo's second season in Sioux City. He played in all 100 games, hitting .260 with 13 home runs, 23 doubles, 77 RBI and 55 runs scored with 21 stolen bases. Sermo was tied for fourth best in the league in both doubles and stolen bases.

A switch hitter, Sermo, began his professional career after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 35th round of the 2012 MLB Draft from Bethany College (Lindsborg, KS). Sermo spent his first three seasons in the Brewers organization, reaching as high as Double-A in 2014. He split time between the Frontier Greys (Frontier League) and Gary SouthShore RailCats (American Association) in 2015.

Sermo began the 2016 season with Gary, where he got off to an impressive start, hitting .311 with 5 homers and 24 RBIs in just 29 games. For his efforts, Sermo had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox where he played for the Salem Red Sox in 2016 and 2017. Sermo signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals in 2018 before being released and joining the Winnipeg Goldeyes where he was released after just four games and signed with the X's on May 26, 2018.

The 6'1, 190 pound infielder played during the 2020 season for the Milwaukee Milkmen. Appearing in 39 games he hit only .197 but still produced five home runs, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored with seven doubles as he helped guide the Milkmen to the American Association crown.

With the signing of INF Jose Sermo the Explorers have now signed 22 players to a 2021 contract (15 pitchers, 7 position players)

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Tyler Beardsley

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Kent Hasler

RHP Dylan Hecht

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

LHP Jose Velez Jr

C Justin Felix

INF Nate Samson

INF Jose Sermo

INF Jared Walker

OF Chase Harris

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos. There will be an open house for our brand new box office and team shop on April 23rd beginning at noon. Tickets purchased that day at the box office will be 50% off and new team merchandise purchased at the team store that day will be 20% off.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.