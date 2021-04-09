Former Triple-A 3B Michalczewski Joins Loaded Birds Lineup

April 9, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







The Sioux Falls Canaries have found their third baseman, and yet another high-level minor league veteran to help the squad make another run at the American Association Finals.

Former MLB seventh round pick and recent Triple-A infielder Trey Michalczewski signed with the Birds on Thursday.

The 6'4, 220-pound Oklahoma native joins an already powerful lineup that includes four sluggers from the American Association's top offense (by far) in 2020 - Logan Landon, Jabari Henry, Clint Coulter, Mike Hart - plus towering former St. Paul Saints outfielder Troy Alexander.

"Trey is a very talented guy," manager Mike Meyer said. "He's been extremely productive in his time with the White Sox. He's a switch hitter who we will plug in the middle of the lineup and let him do his thing. It wouldn't surprise me if he hits 25 doubles and 20 home runs."

The 26-year-old Michalczewski has a history of hitting fly balls, which should play well in the hitter-friendly Birdcage, where routine fly outs can turn into home runs and extra base hits.

He spent all seven of his professional seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization, which drafted him in 2013 out of high school.

In fact, Michalczweski is the second former White Sox Triple-A player to sign with the Birds in the last week, joining high-leverage relief pitcher Caleb Frare, who as recently as 2019 was on a major league mound.

A 2015 Carolina League (High-A) All-Star, Michalzewski has spent most of his last four campaigns in the pitcher-friendly Double-A Southern League, logging nearly 1,500 plate appearances. In 2018, he was considered a "Top 50 Prospect."

Most recently, Michalczewski split time between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, hitting .214 with five home runs, 24 RBI, and 12 doubles in 78 games with the Charlotte Knights and Birmingham Barons. Like many minor league players in 2020, Michalczewski did not play in 2020, as the pandemic shut down all affiliated minor league ball and parts of independent leagues.

The Birds, recently purchased by True North Sports LLC, open the season May 18 in The Birdcage. For season tickets and other specials, call the front office at 605-336-6060.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.