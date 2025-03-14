Costly Goals Hurt Wave in KC

March 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave battle the Kansas City Comets

Independence, MO- Visiting Cable Dahmer Arena for the first and only time this season, the Milwaukee Wave came out on the losing end of a 9-6 decision, for their only loss against the Comets in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Wave clinched the season series against the Comets in Milwaukee a few weeks back in Milwaukee, bringing their all time season wins against the Comets to 41, while the Comets have won just 37 times.

Kansas City would open the scoring through Stefan Mijatovic early in the first, but a quick Milwaukee response would allow Milwuakee to score the next 3 goals courtesy of Mario Alvarez, Ian Bennett, and Alex Sanchez. Lucas Souza would respond for the Comets midway through the second frame, cutting Milwaukee's lead to 3-2.

However, Salvador Nunez would score a mere 4 seconds later with a shot that beat Comets goalkeeper Philip Ejimadu high to restore the Wave's 4-2 lead. Kansas City eventually would tie the game up at half with tallys coming from once again Stefan Mijatovic and Leo Acosta.

Reflecting on the first half effort was Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Overall, I thought the effort was great, but probably with a more killer instinct, we could have gone up even more when we were up 4-2 at one point." Coach also added "going in 4-4 was a bit of a surprise because I thought we created a lot with our offensive execution."

The start of the second half would see Kansas City take an early lead once again, this time from Leo Acosta, bringing the Comets lead to 5-4.

Kansas City Comets Head Coach stated in the halftime interview "we have to clean a few things up, and by that I mean, if you look at Sanchez's goal he scored with his right, so we have to stop him from going to his right"

Milwaukee would go on to equalize through none other than Alex Sanchez, who in this case would score through the use of his left foot.

The Comets would respond however with goals from Michael Lenis and Henry Ramirez bringing the Comets lead to 7-5, and eventually 8-5 after a shootout opportunity to the Comets was awarded.

Mario Alvarez would score one more for the Wave, followed by an empty net goal for Kansas City's Christian Anderaos, giving the Comets the 9-6 victory.

"If we're going to go far in the playoffs, we can not give up the goals that we did tonight." reflected Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero on tonight's defeat.

The Wave will now shift their focus, on the Baltimore Blast, and Texas Outlaws, as the team will now have 3 out of their next 4 at home, with the hope to gain some ground in the standings, with help from the home crowd.

