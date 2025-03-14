St. Louis Ambush Travel to Maryland for Sunday Duel

March 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush travel to Towson, Maryland to square off with the Baltimore Blast Sunday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. CDT at the TU Arena.

Sunday's match is the second of two meetings between St. Louis and Baltimore slated for the 2024-25 regular season. The Blast get home field advantage in the two-game series with both games on their home turf. Baltimore won the first game between the two teams 8-1 on January 25. Sunday's game is the only one for the Ambush this weekend, while it is the second of two for the Blast, who host Utica City FC Saturday night.

The Ambush start the weekend with a 7-11-1 (wins-losses-overtime losses) season record, while Baltimore comes in at 11-5-1, although those numbers will change after their Saturday contest. Neither team has clinched a postseason birth, although the Blast looks likely to do so. The Ambush, meanwhile, are scrambling to land in the eighth of eight playoff spots and come into the weekend five points behind the eighth-place Tacoma Stars. Despite Baltimore's better overall season record, the Ambush have played better in recent outings, winning three of their last give, while the Blast are 1-4 in their last five.

Despite facing the challenge of visiting a very good Baltimore squad, the Ambush also have the challenge of adjusting to the mini-field at the TU Arena. Nine of the MASL fields are 200 x 80 or 200 x 85 feet, but the unique confines awaiting visiting teams at the TU are 150 x 85, requiring an adjustment to their game plan.

Fans can catch all of Sunday's action via webcast on the MASLtv channel on YouTube.

Ahead of this weekend's game, the Ambush called up goalkeeper Dominic Haggard from the Ambush 2. Haggard has appeared in three games with the Ambush 2, compiling a .368 save percentage and 10.75 goals-against average. He is a St. Louis native.

Following Sunday's game, the Ambush have four regular-season games remaining, with three of those on the road. They visit the Texas Outlaws on March 22, the Dallas Sidekicks on March 25 and the Milwaukee Wave on March 30. The final home game of the regular season is scheduled for Friday, March 28, when they host the Wave at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2025

St. Louis Ambush Travel to Maryland for Sunday Duel - St. Louis Ambush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.