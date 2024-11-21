Cosmic Takeover Tour Adds Second Date at Victory Field in 2025

November 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - General admission tickets to attend the first Cosmic Baseball game on Sept. 6, 2025, at Victory Field sold out in just five hours. As a result, the Tri-City Chili Peppers today announced the club will play an additional game on Sept. 5, 2025, cementing Indianapolis as a two-day stop on its 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour.

Fans who entered the ticket lottery for the Sept. 6 game but didn't receive access to purchase tickets will remain in the lottery queue. They, along with Indians Full-Season, Half-Season and Mini Plan Holders, may purchase general admission tickets to the Sept. 5 game beginning at 11 AM on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Fans not already in the ticket lottery system can still enter the ticket lottery by selecting 'Indianapolis Indians' on the dropdown menu.

Suites and premium tickets will become available for purchase through the Indianapolis Indians in December.

"We are amazed and overwhelmed with excitement at how fast Indianapolis responded to the Cosmic Takeover Tour coming to Victory Field," said Chris Martin, owner of the Chili Peppers. "It's incredible to sell out such an amazing stadium in just 5 hours, and we're thrilled to add a second date in the Circle City!"

The Tri-City Chili Peppers are a college summer baseball team based out of Colonial Heights, Va. in the Coastal Plain League. Cosmic Baseball is played under stadium-grade black lights with reactive baseballs, bats, jerseys, equipment and more glowing in the dark, creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience.

For more on the Chili Peppers, visit ChiliPeppersBaseball.com or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

