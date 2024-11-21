Syracuse Mets Announce 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

November 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are kicking off the holiday season with 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales! BFCM sales will begin on Friday, November 29th and run through Monday, December 2nd. All offers will be available online only at syracusemets.com.

The 2025 Flex Plan and the 2025 Flex Plan Plus will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Black Friday, November 29th at syracusemets.com and by using this direct link: https://mlb.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=53674#/.

The 2025 Flex Plan includes (10) undated ticket vouchers for the 2025 season, good for any regular season home game, based on availability. The Flex Plan is $125 and offers fans a savings of $125. The Flex Plan Plus includes (10) undated ticket vouchers for the 2025 season, (10) parking passes, and $50 in food vouchers. The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and offers fans a savings of $170. Ticket vouchers are good for any seat in the stadium, excluding sections 208, 209, and 210.

Starting Black Friday, November 29th through Cyber Monday, December 2nd, fans will receive (2) bonus ticket vouchers with every Flex Plan or Flex Plan Plus purchased, a $50 value! For example, if you buy (2) Flex Plans, you will receive (4) extra ticket vouchers for free ($100 value).

The Syracuse Mets Team Store will be offering free domestic shipping on orders of $50 or more for BFCM sales. Plus, fans can shop end of the season sales on select merchandise, including select hats for as low as $5!

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Team Store is open during the off-season Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-store shopping. You can call during regular hours 315-474-7833 with any questions.

The Ticket Office and Team Store are closed for the holidays 11/27 through 12/1 and 12/23 through 1/1.

The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Fans can shop game-worn gear, game-used memorabilia, and more in the Metropolitan Club. The Team Store will also be open during the Garage Sale for holiday shopping.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.