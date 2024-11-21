Rochester Natives, Ernie Clement and Casey Saucke to Sign Autographs at Innovative Field Saturday, November 30

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced that Toronto Blue Jays infielder, and Brighton-native, ERNIE CLEMENT, and Chicago White Sox outfielder, and Greece-native, CASEY SAUCKE, will sign autographs in the Red Wings Team Store at Innovative Field Saturday, November 30 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Red Wings will be offering a Small Business Saturday in-store-only deal of 30% off all merchandise (exclusions apply).

WHAT : Ernie Clement and Casey Saucke Autograph Appearance, Small Business Saturday Event

WHEN : 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., November 30, 2024

WHERE : Red Wings' Team Store at Innovative Field

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY ITINERARY :

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Team Store Open

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Spikes and Mittsy Appearance

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Ernie Clement and Casey Saucke Autograph Appearance

Ernie Clement, a Brighton High School alum (Class of 2014), was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft following a standout career at the University of Virginia. Now 28 years old, Clement has played in 279 Major League games and earned recognition as a 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove finalist in the American League at third base. In 2024 his 12 home runs hit with the Toronto Blue Jays were the most in a single season by a Rochester-born Major League player.

Casey Saucke, a Greece Athena High School graduate (Class of 2021), made waves when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox after an impressive collegiate career at the University of Virginia. The Greece native is a highly touted outfield prospect and spent his first professional season with the White Sox High-A affiliate, the Winston-Salem Dash.

