Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Bye Week

March 21, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

With a week 1 victory in the bag, we talked with Coach Johnny Anderson to get his feelings on the victory and his plans for the bye week.

Taking it Easy in Light of Mistakes

The Tritons put up a great performance against the Salina Liberty, but there was certainly room for improvement. A lot of mistakes happened that were simple parts of the game. The offense has to gel better, and a lot will improve from the coaches simply working with Gary Payton Jr in the film room. For the defense, they may have finished the game with six interceptions, but Coach A clarified that there were an additional five that were dropped.

Although Coach A is ready to get to work and implement some changes, he is giving the team some time off. Coach stated that the guys had been in house since training camp and needed time to rest and continue to bond. In the meantime, some of the guys went down to the beach to relax and fully enjoy the time off. Players were given the entire week off from practice and will return on Sunday to prepare for the rematch against Salina.

"I'm very pleased with the guys coming out and playing the way they played, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Defending the Bank

Home games mean a lot to this young organization. In their time as a newly minted franchise, they have yet to lose a game at the American Bank Center. There have been five home games since their conception, and they are bought in to continuing the streak.

"We take pride in playing at home. Since this organization's been established, we've been undefeated at home, so it's real big for us to continue that tradition."

Injury Update: Kobe Smith

C Kobe Smith went out late in the third quarter of the game against Salina and did not return. The Tritons are not releasing information on his current state but are making sure that he is on the right track. If Smith were not to return for the road game in Salina, it would likely be Gene Tapia to fill in at center.

