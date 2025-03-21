Nashville Kats Playbook: Week 2

March 21, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats are working hard every day at practice. Ahead of their much-anticipated Week 3 matchup with the Albany Firebirds, we caught up with Kats Head Coach and General Manager Darren Arbet.

quarterback movement

The Kats are busy fielding prospective Quarterback options with the recent news of Quarterback Kory Curtis pursuing another football opportunity. Quarterback Jake Dunniway is the only rostered signal-caller at the moment. Coach Arbet noted that a few potential players have caught his eye on film, "We have three guys that we like. So we'll see."

injury update

Defensive Back Derrick "DJ" Maxwell Jr. continues to recover from his lower body injury that occurred in Week 0's 40-26 loss to the Southwest Kansas Storm. Coach Arbet seemed optimistic of Maxwell's progress stating, "[He's] getting better every day." Outside of Maxwell, the team has been relatively healthy throughout the duration of training camp and into the regular season. Coach added "[Some guys] have some minor soreness. Nothing big."

the daily grind

With plenty of time to correct what they saw on film in Week 0, Coach Arbet spoke on practice this week and what the team has been doing. "We went over the mistakes. [We only had] five days of camp before we played that game. [So now we're] going back and trying to install plays. Going back to basics and camp stuff." Coach continued with praise for certain players, stating "We realize that we like some guys even more than we thought."

Coach Arbet noted that he loved what he saw from his team this week in practice. He also noted the team has been building chemistry off the field, too. "It's been a good week. [I'm] excited about practice. [The team is] going bowling tonight, and we'll figure it out".

Be sure to catch Week 2 action streaming exclusively on VICETV and EvergreenNOW!

