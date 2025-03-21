Betting on Arena Football One: Week 2

As Week 2 of Arena Football One kicks off, our official betting partner BettorEdge once again has you covered with game lines and player props for both games this weekend starting Friday night in Albany.

*Lines are accurate as of publishing and are subject to change.*

Southwest Kansas Storm (+6.5) at Albany Firebirds (-6.5)

Friday, March 21st 7:00 p.m. ET on VICETV

The Albany Firebirds enter this game as 6.5-point favorites, indicating they are projected to win by close to a touchdown. The Firebirds made it to the arena championship game last season, but are yet to play so far in 2025. On the other hand, the Storm have been the class of the field early in the season as the only team that's already played two games. They are 2-0 with wins over the Nashville Kats (40-26) and Washington Wolfpack (63-33).

The Firebirds are currently the betting favorites to win the championship in 2025 (+400). As the bettor the biggest question is which team has the better advantage? The Storm have two games of action to get to know each other and have looked lights out. They are also dealing with wear and tear and have traveled over 5,000 miles in six days and across all of the U.S. time zones.

The Firebirds have two games worth of film to study on the Storm, while not putting any on tape yet for the Storm to watch. They have fresh legs, and the Storm haven't seen their playbook, they'll also be leaning on a raucous home crowd. The only question now is which side will you take?

The game total is set at 90.5 where you can bet they'll either score 91 or more points, or 90 or less. The Storm's games have gone both ways with 66 points in Week 0 and 96 points in Week 1.

Betting the Spread (+/-6.5)

A $10 bet on the Firebirds to win and cover 6.5 (win by 7 or more) would pay out a total of $20.90.

A $10 bet on the Storm to cover 6.5 (lose by 6 or less, or win) would pay out $19.17.

Betting the Moneyline (+/-252)

A $10 bet on the Storm on the Moneyline (to win the game outright) would pay $35.20.

A $10 bet on the Firebirds on the Moneyline would pay $13.97.

Betting the Total (90.5)

A $10 bet on either the over (to score 91 or more) would pay $19.17. While a bet on the under (to score 90 or less) would return $20.90.

Oregon Lightning (+4.5) at Washington Wolfpack (-4.5)

Saturday, March 22nd 9:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW

Once again the home team is favored in this matchup. The Washington Wolfpack hosts their Northwest neighbor the Oregon Lighting. The Wolfpack are 4.5 favorites, so they are expecting a close game here. In this one, both teams played last week in Week 1, both suffered losses and are looking for their first wins in Arena Football One. Washington fell at home to the Southwest Kansas Storm (63-33) while the Lightning also fell at home to the reigning arena champion Billings Outlaws (78-36).

This is another one that isn't to pick which side to bet on. The Wolfpack fell to the Storm who'd had a game to prepare and get things rolling. While the Lightning went up against a juggernaut. For both teams this game will be a big one to make a statement.

The game total for this one is set at 80.5 points. Both teams easily cruised over this total in Week 1, but most of the scoring was from their opponents. Combined they scored 69 points. Do the defenses or offenses show up more this week? Call your shot now on BettorEdge!

Betting the Spread (+/-4.5)

A $10 bet on the Wolfpack to win and cover 4.5 (win by 5 or more) would pay out a total of $20.90.

A $10 bet on the Lightning to cover 4.5 (lose by 4 or less, or win) would pay out $19.17.

Betting the Moneyline (+/-202)

A $10 bet on the Lightning on the Moneyline (to win the game outright) would pay $30.20.

A $10 bet on the Firebirds on the Moneyline would pay $14.95.

Betting the Total (80.5)

A $10 bet on either the over (to score 81 or more) would pay $19.17. While a bet on the under (to score 80 or less) would return $20.90.

