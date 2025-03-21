March 21 Transactions Update

Some players moved to injured reserve and one team went out and made a big splash in free agency at a position of need. Here is the March 21, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

Ed Crouch Washington QB

Tray Kingsland Oregon DB

Shyhem Nobles Washington OL

The following players have been placed on injured reserve by their respective AF1 teams.

RJ Jarrett Salina LB

Joseph Hess Washington QB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams. They will be free agents once they have successfully cleared waivers.

Kolt McCracken Washington OL

