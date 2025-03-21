Firebirds Torch Storm in Blowout Win 78-20

The Albany Firebirds won their first Arena Football One game as they blew out the Southwest Kansas Storm 78-20, handing the Storm their first loss in three games.

Birds of Fire

It was all Firebirds all night Friday in Albany at MVP Arena. From the kickoff when the Firebirds scored a Deuce and went up 2-0. The Storm scored on their first drive of the game, and Albany quickly answered with a score of their own. After grabbing the 9-2 lead, the Firebirds never looked back.

Albany, who'd been chomping at the bit to get out there and hit someone and play football looked energized, excited, and prepared. They executed the evening flawlessly, tossing eight touchdown passes, grabbing another on the ground, and scoring twice on pick-sixes for 11 total touchdowns on the night.

A Weakened Storm

The Storm's injuries and wear and tear finally caught up with the team. They came into the game a little beat up. This was their third game in 14 days. Daquan Bailey-Brown, their speedy wide receiver and return man went down with an ugly non-contact injury in this one. Michael Lawson, one of their star defensive backs also pulled up late in the third quarter.

Southwest Kansas had also traveled over 5,000 miles in six days and crossed every U.S. time zone multiple times. The strain of all that travel seemed to show tonight. Luckily for the Storm, they've got a few days to recover until next Sunday evening before they host the Oregon Lightning.

Mvp - Sam Castronova

Albany's quarterback Sam Castronova looked almost flawless Friday night in his 2025 debut. He was poised, calm, and delivered quick crisp passes in front of his home crowd. He went 15 for 22 tossing seven touchdowns (yes almost half his passes were touchdowns!). For good measure, he added another touchdown on the ground.

Castronova found four different wide receivers on his seven touchdown passes. He and Duane Brown hooked up five times for 78 yards and three touchdowns including a 45-yard touchdown catch. Darien Townsend caught four passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. While Marquel Wade had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Scott got in on the action for 34 yards and the other Castronova Touchdown.

Jalen Morton the Runner

Jalen Morton the "Rocket Arm" continues to impress on the ground with his legs in Arena Football One. The 6-5 quarterback showed off his athleticism Friday night and never gave up or stopped putting his body on the line even while down big on the scoreboard. Morton was pulled after the third quarter in favor of backup Jarius Grissom in order to protect him from injury. In his three-quarters of work, Morton ran the ball nine times for 88 yards. His longest run was a 37-yard scramble, and Morton scored twice on the ground.

Next Up

The Firebirds head to Nashville next week to take on the Kats on Saturday, March 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Southwest Kansas returns home where they'll host the Oregon Lightning on Sunday, March 30th at 6:00 p.m. ET.

