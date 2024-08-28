Corey Leivermann Advances to Cornell University

August 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force in conjunction with Cornell University have announced today, August 28, 2024, that Force Associate Head Coach, Corey Leivermann has accepted the role of Assistant Coach for the Cornell University Men's Hockey Program.

"I couldn't be more grateful and appreciative for the opportunity to have coached for the Fargo Force this past year. It was an amazing experience coaching in the same organization I had the privilege of playing for," commented Leivermann. "I'm very thankful of Cary Eades, Brett Skinner, Jon Kram, Matt Cullen and to all the people who I worked with during my time in Fargo. I am excited to continue to following Force Nation!"

During the 2023-24 season as Associate Head Coach Corey helped the Force to a 50-10-2-0 establishing a league record for wins in a single season and clinching the second Anderson Cup in franchise history. He also helped lead the Force to a Western Conference Championship and a Clark Cup Championship. Corey was also selected to serve as Assistant Coach for Team Blue in the 2024 Chipotle All-American Game.

Force Alumni who played for Cornell during the 2023-24 season include Marian Mosko & Michael Suda.

"We are proud to have another Force staff member moving on to the next level," said Force President, Jon Kram. "We wish him all the best in his new role with Cornell and are excited to follow his success in the future."

