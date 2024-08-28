Des Moines Buccaneers Relocate for 2024-25 Season

Due to a mechanical issue forcing a delay in the preparation of ice, the Des Moines Buccaneers will relocate from Buccaneer Arena to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Wednesday.

"The USHL is committed to providing the best possible experience for its players and fans," USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan said. "This temporary solution creates the best environment to accomplish that goal."

The United States Hockey League (USHL) will open the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, Sept. 18 with the Dicks Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

