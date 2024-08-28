Training Camp Roster Deep Dive: Defensemen

August 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints are preparing for their 15th season, bringing 33 players into Training Camp with 11 making up the defense corps.

Only two full-time Saints from last season return to the blue line with Luke Malboeuf and Matthew Desiderio coming to camp. Each began last season playing sparingly, but earned more minutes as the year progressed. Malboeuf ended the season with 53 games played, nine points and a +8 rating. Desiderio added 14 points in 46 games with a +4 rating.

Four other defensemen on the Training Camp roster spent time with the Saints last season, with three seeing game action. Sean Barnhill, John Brown and Cullen McCrate all earned USHL experience, skating in a few games each last season while Dryden Allen spent time practicing with the Saints despite not seeing in-game minutes.

There will be three Saints defensemen in Camp taken in the Phase II Draft last spring. Kristian Kostadinski, Josh Niedermayer and Erick Comstock will be among the blue liners in Camp. Kostadinski is a 2023 7th round pick by the Boston Bruins and was touted for his physicality during international play for Team Sweden this summer. McCrate also skated in international competition at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team USA. Niedermayer, the son of four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hall of Fame player Scott, played last season for Arizona State University and brings NCAA pedigree to the Dubuque blue line. Comstock finished last season third among all NAHL defensemen with 44 points for the Wisconsin Windigo.

A familiar name is represented on the blue line with Zach Sondreal, the twin brother of last year's Saints' captain Jake Sondreal.

"The defensive group has a really good size and puck moving ability this year," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "I'm really excited to see our returners and new players take these young, talented players under their wings and show them how to play at the highest level. We will count on guys like Joshua Neidermayer, who has college experience at ASU, and Kristian Kostadinski, who has international experience with Sweden and was the Captain of the Frolunda J20 team to lead the way."

Here is the full list of 11 defensemen who will compete to make the Saints final roster:

Dryden Allen

Niagara Falls, ON | 6-0, 170 | L

Commit: Michigan State University

2023-24: Niagara Falls (OJHL)

Sean Barnhill

Scottsdale, AZ | 6-4, 192 | R

Commit: Northeastern University

2023-24: Jr. Coyotes (16U AAA)

John Brown

North Canton, OH | 6-2, 194 | L

2023-24: Janesville Jets (NAHL)

Erick Comstock

Salol, MN | 5-7, 165 | L

Commit: Augustana University

2023-24: Wisconsin (NAHL)

Matthew Desiderio

North Caldwell, NJ | 6-4, 209 | L

Commit: Brown University

2023-24: Dubuque Fighting Saints

Kristian Kostadinski

Göteborg, SWE | 6-6, 220 | L

NHL: Boston Bruins ('23, R7, P220)

2023-24: FRÖLUNDA HC J20

Lincoln Krizizke

Waukesha, WI | 6-1, 165 | L

2023-24: Chicago Mission (15U AAA)

Luke Malboeuf

Monroeville, PA | 6-0, 180 | R

Commit: Clarkson University

2023-24: Dubuque Fighting Saints

Cullen McCrate

Adrian, MI | 6-3, 194 | R

Commit: Michigan State University

2023-24: Little Caesars (16U AAA)

Josh Niedermayer

Newport Beach, CA | 6-0, 201 | L

2023-24: Arizona State (NCAA)

Zach Sondreal

Woodbury, MN | 6-0, 181 | R

2023-24: Chippewa (NAHL)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.