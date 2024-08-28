Capitols Release 2024-25 Camp Roster

The Capitols unveiled their 2024-25 training camp roster on Wednesday as practices were allowed to begin. Among the 34 players, fans will recognize a handful of returners from last season.

Included in the list of returners are forwards Finn Brink, Diego Johnson, Ryker Lee, Aiden Long, Mason Moe, and Gavin Uhlenkamp. The Capitols carry 21 forwards into camp, which will be brought down to around 15 ahead of the team's season opener in mid-September.

On the back end, Colton Jamieson, Charlie Michaud, and John Stout return for Madison. The team has ten defensemen on the training camp roster and will more than likely end up with around eight when the team plays against Omaha to open the year.

The only position without any returners for the Capitols is the goaltender position. The Capitols carry three goalies into the preseason, Caleb Heil, Kyle Ozgun, and Ajay White. Last season, the Capitols carried two the majority of the season.

These players will have practices and a quartet of preseason games to make their mark and earn their way onto the opening day roster. Among the preseason games, Madison will play one game at home on September 7th at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for that game at http://tickets.madcapshockey.com.

