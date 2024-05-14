Copen Dominates in Tuesday Win

May 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Patrick Copen dominated over seven scoreless innings and the Quakes won their fourth straight game with a 6-0 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Copen delivered a gem, with a career-best seven innings, while scattering just three hits, earning his second straight win.

Copen (3-2) was followed by Robinson Ortiz, who tossed two scoreless innings to help Rancho earn their fourth shutout of the year.

The Quakes got offensive help from Kendall George, who had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Joe Vetrano contributed a two-run single and Jeral Perez had two hits, including his fifth homer of the year, a solo shot off Inland Empire starter Barrett Kent (1-5).

Rancho (20-12) will send Jose Rodriguez (4-1) to the mound on Wednesday morning at 11am, as they host the 66ers in a special Education Day game, thanks to IEHP. Inland Empire will go with Francis Texido (1-2) in game two. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

