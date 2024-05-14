OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

May 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)







A week of free sports broadcasts get going on Tuesday with a couple of baseball games and some playoff hockey. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Tuesday's slate begins in the California League with the Fresno Grizzlies opening the action by battling the Stockton Ports at 2 pm. On the East Coast, the Portland Sea Dogs take on the Somerset Patriots at 6:05 pm in Eastern League action, and at 7 pm, the Professional Women's Hockey League playoffs continue with Montreal at Boston.

Wednesday sees a fat slate, starting at 1:05 pm in the Texas League as the Wichita Wind Surge go up against the Tulsa Drillers. That evening there are six soccer matches, including Montreal v Columbus and Chicago v Charlotte in Major League Soccer. A couple more baseball games are on tap, with Lehigh Valley and Norfolk playing in the International League, and San Jose and Modesto facing each other in the California League. The other PWHL playoff series between Toronto and Minnesota faces off at 8 pm.

Thursday brings us PWHL action and three baseball games, including some north of the border action as Canada's Intercounty Baseball League throws out its first pitch with the Hamilton Cardinals meeting the Kitchener Panthers.

The Women's National Basketball Association is back, and on Friday we get two games on Ion. At 7:30 pm, the Washington Mystics battle the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm meet the Minnesota Lynx at 9:30 pm. Independent baseball is becoming known for its colorful nicknames, and we get plenty of that on Friday with the Atlantic League's Staten Island FerryHawks meeting the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at 6:30 and the Westside Wooly Mammoths taking on the Utica Unicorns in the United Shore Professional Baseball League at 7:05 pm.

Saturday is, once again, stacked with action as 32 games cram on the schedule. It all gets started at 1 pm with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever meeting the New York Liberty in WNBA action on ABC, the baseball version of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Guelph Royals in the IBL, and the Indoor Football League's Northern Arizona Wranglers against the Massachusetts Pirates. All in all, Saturday brings us nine soccer matches, eight football games (indoor and outdoor), six Ultimate Frisbees games, five baseball games, and two apiece in basketball and rugby.

On Sunday, there are "only" 21 games to enjoy. The United Football League's D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks get it going at noon on ABC. There's more football at 4 pm as the Arlington Renegades meet the Brahmas in San Antonio, and at 6:05 Duke City takes on San Diego in the Indoor Football League. Major League Rugby action joins in at 4 pm with the New England Free Jacks at the San Diego Legion, and 7 pm as Seattle meets Dallas. Six soccer matches from three different leagues are on the Sunday slate. At 3 pm, MNUFC2 meets the Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro. In the National Women's Soccer League, NJ/NY Gotham meets the Chicago Red Stars at 5 pm, and at 6:55 pm Lionsbridge FC battles Greenville United in the USL2.

What's going on Monday, you may ask. One game, one preseason game. The Canadian Football League returns for 2024 with a 4 pm tune-up between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, May 14

2:00 pm CAL: Fresno Grizzlies @ Stockton Ports on MiLB

6:05 pm EL: Portland Sea Dogs @ Somerset Patriots on MiLB

7:00 pm PWHL: Montreal @ Boston on YouTube



Wednesday, May 15

1:00 pm TEX: Wichita Wind Surge @ Tulsa Drillers on MiLB

6:00 pm NISA: Savannah Clovers FC v Georgia FC on NISA+

6:30 pm IL: Lehigh Valley IronPigs @ Norfolk Tides on Stadium

7:00 pm USL2: Lionsbridge FC v Grove United on YouTube

7:00 pm USL2: Virginia Beach United v NOVA FC on YouTube

7:05 pm CAL: San Jose Giants @ Modesto Nuts on MiLB

7:30 pm MLS: Montreal CF v Columbus Crew on AppleTV

8:00 pm USL: Birmingham Legion FC v Charleston Battery on Golazo!

8:00 pm PWHL: Toronto @ Minnesota on YouTube

8:30 pm MLS: Chicago Fire v Charlotte FC on AppleTV



Thursday, May 16

1:05 pm MWL: West Michigan Whitecaps @ Peoria Chiefs on MiLB

6:35 pm IL: Iowa Cubs @ Syracuse Mets on MiLB

7:00 pm PWHL: Montreal @ Boston on YouTube

7:30 pm IBL: Hamilton Cardinals @ Kitchener Panthers on YouTube



Friday, May 17

6:30 pm ALB: Staten Island Ferryhawks v Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on YouTube

6:35 pm IL: Lehigh Valley IronPigs @ Norfolk Tides on MiLB

7:00 pm PWHL: Minnesota @ Toronto on YouTube

7:05 pm USPBL: Westside Wooly Mammoths @ Utica Unicorns on YouTube

7:30 pm WNBA: Washington Mystics @ Connecticut Sun on Ion

7:30 pm IBL: Welland Jackfish @ London Majors on YouTube

7:35 pm IBL: Guelph Royals @ Hamilton Cardinals on Cable14

8:00 pm IBL: Chatham-Kent Barnstormers at Brantford Red Sox on YouTube

8:00 pm NWSL: Houston Dash v Portland FC on NWSL+

8:05 pm IFL: Iowa Barnstormers @ Quad City Steamwheelers on YouTube

8:15 pm MLSNP: NYCFC II v Toronto FC II on YouTube

9:30 pm WNBA: Seattle Storm @ Minnesota Lynx on Ion

10:30 pm NWSL: Bay FC v San Diego Wave FC on NWSL+

10:30 pm NISA: Capo FC v Irvine Zeta FC on NISA+



Saturday, May 18

1:00 pm WNBA: Indiana Fever @ New York Liberty on ABC

1:00 pm IBL: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Guelph Royals on YouTube

1:05 pm IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers @ Massachusetts Pirates on YouTube

1:45 pm MLS: Nashville SC v Atlanta United on FOX on AppleTV

3:00 pm WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces on ABC

4:00 pm UFL: Memphis Showboats @ Michigan Panthers on FOX

4:05 pm IFL: Frisco Fighters @ Green Bay Blizzard on YouTube

5:30 pm USPBL: Eastside Diamond Hoppers @ Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers on YouTube

6:00 pm PUL: DC Shadow @ Portland Rising on YouTube

6:05 pm IBL: Barrie Baycats @ Welland Jackfish on YouTube

6:35 pm MWL: South Bend Cubs @ Fort Wayne TinCaps on MiLB

7:00 pm PUL: Austin Torch @ Atlanta Soul on YouTube

7:00 pm WUL: Colorado Aspenglow @ Utah Wild on YouTube

7:00 pm NISA: Maryland Bobcats FC v Savannah Clovers FC on NISA+

7:00 pm NISA: Michigan Stars FC v Club De Lyon FC on NISA+ on YouTube

7:00 pm PUL: Philadelphia Surge @ New York Gridlock on YouTube

7:00 pm USLW: St. Charles FC v Lexington SC on YouTube

7:00 pm USL2: Virginia Beach United v Charlottesville Blues on YouTube

7:05 pm IFL Sioux Falls Storm @ Jacksonville Sharks on YouTube

7:05 pm IFL: Tulsa Oilers @ San Antonio Gunslingers on YouTube

7:30 pm USPBL: Eastside Diamond Hoppers @ Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers on YouTube

7:30 pm PUL: Indianapolis Red @ Milwaukee Monarchs on YouTube

7:30 pm MLS: New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union on AppleTV

7:30 pm NWSL: Washington Spirit v Angel City FC on Ion

8:00 pm MLR: Chicago Hounds @ Houston SaberCats on TRN

8:00 pm MLR: Utah Warriors @ NOLA Gold on TRN

8:10 pm NAL: Omaha Beef @ Sioux City Bandits on YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Bay Area Panthers @ Arizona Rattlers on YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Vegas Knight Hawks @ Tucson Sugar Skulls on YouTube

9:30 pm NWSL: Kansas City Current v Racing Louisville FC on Ion

9:45 pm WUL: Bay Area Falcons @ Arizona Sidewinders on YouTube

9:45 pm USL2: Redlands FC v Capo FC on YouTube



Sunday, May 19

12:00 pm UFL: D.C. Defenders @ St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

1:00 pm PUL: Minnesota Strike @ Raleigh Radiance on YouTube

1:05 pm USPBL: Utica Unicorns @ Westside Wooly Mammoths on YouTube

2:00 pm PUL: Austin Torch @ Nashville NightShade on YouTube

2:00 pm IBL: Guelph Royals @ Kitchener Panthers on YouTube

2:00 pm IBL: London Majors at Brantford Red Sox on YouTube

2:05 pm IBL: Welland Jackfish @ Hamilton Cardinals on Cable14

3:00 pm MLSNP: MNUFC2 v Tacoma Defiance on YouTube

4:00 pm UFL: Arlington Renegades @ San Antonio Brahmas on FOX

4:00 pm WUL: Bay Area Falcons @ San Diego Super Bloom on YouTube

4:00 pm MLR: New England Free Jacks @ San Diego Legion on TRN

4:00 pm PCL: Oklahoma City Dodgers @ Sacramento River Cats on Stadium

5:00 pm NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC v Chicago Red Stars on NWSL+

5:00 pm MLSNP: New York Red Bulls II v FC Cincinnati on YouTube

6:00 pm NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Orlando Pride on NWSL+ on Golazo!

6:05 pm IFL: Duke City Gladiators @ San Diego Strike Force on YouTube

6:55 pm USL2: Lionsbridge Fc v Greenville United on YouTube

7:00 pm PWHL: Boston @ Montreal on YouTube

7:00 pm USL2: St. Charles FC v Chicago City SC on YouTube

7:00 pm MLR: Seattle Seawolves @ Dallas Jackals on TRN



Monday, May 20

4:00 pm CFL: Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Saskatchewan Roughriders on CFL+

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.