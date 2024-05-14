Tequila Fest Final Lineup and Details Set for Friday's Event at Chukchansi Park

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies' award-winning Tequila Fest returns to Chukchansi Park this Friday. The star-studded affair features the musical talents of T-Pain, Busta Rhymes, Sage The Gemini, Fashawn, and multiple local artists. Now in its second year, 2024's Tequila Fest, hosted by DJ Kay Rich, promises to grow on the successes of the festival's first-year successes while continuing to improve the experience for all fans.

The Tequila Tastery, which is included in the VIP ticket package and can be purchased as an add-on on Friday for $25, has been reimagined for 2024. Each Tequila Tastery pass will be good for 12 total samplings from the brands in attendance, an increase on last year's number of tastings. This year's tastery features more vendors including offerings from Don Julio, Patrón, 21 Seeds, Cantera Negra, Casamigos, Cazadores, El Jefe, Merezco, brands from Mex-Cal, and more. Moving from Chukchansi Park's Cantina area to down on the field for 2024, the Tequila Tastery will offer more space for tequila connoisseurs to enjoy meeting with some of the top brands.

"We heard last year's attendees loud and clear when they said they want an upgraded Tequila Tastery experience," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "This year's festival promises more tequila, more bars, more vendors, and more excitement. Chukchansi Park will be the place to be on Friday for fans of great music, good drinks, and incredible food."

This year's festival will once again feature food trucks from Fresno Street Eats around the ballpark and over a dozen booths from Vendor Village. The Fresno Grizzlies would like to thank all of their corporate partners, including Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, URSA Cocktails, NUTRL, Sweet Flower, Phoenix Glass, Save Mart, Fresno Suit Outlet, Two Stick Kennels, Manchester Center, and JR Sports, for helping make this event possible.

Tequila lovers and throwback hip-hop fans can purchase their tickets online at TequilaFestFresno.com or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. General Admission tickets are available for $75 while VIP ticket packages, which include admission, a commemorative lanyard, exclusive concert viewing area, and 12 tequila tastery samples, are available for $150. Chukchansi Park's gates will open at 4:30pm and the festival will continue until 1am.

