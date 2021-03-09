Cook Loaned to ECHL, Defenseman Vance Joins Havoc

Defenseman Carson Vance

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed defenseman Carson Vance, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Vance spent last season at the collegiate level with SUNY-Oswego playing in 27 games while tallying 16 points (4 G, 12 A). Before joining the Lakers, Vance played two seasons with the Division I Western Michigan Broncos. During his time at WMU he played in a total of 33 games. The Tempe, AZ native skated in over 200 games at the Junior Hockey level before joining the collegiate ranks. In his final Junior Hockey season, he played in 49 games for the Sioux City Musketeers scoring 2 goals and adding 23 assists.

Vance joins the Havoc after fellow defenseman Ryan Cook was loaned to the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays.

