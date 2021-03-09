Knoxville's Austyn Roudebush Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 1-7. Roudebush becomes the first repeat winner since Knoxville's Mike Tuomi in 2006- 2007 and only the third player in SPHL history to win the award in back-to-back weeks (Knoxville's Kevin Swider in 2005-2006).

Roudebush helped Knoxville extend their winning streak to a season-high five games, posting a 3-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.00 goals against average and a 0.964 save percentage.

On Thursday, the Toledo, OH native stopped 17 of 18 shots in a 4-1 over Birmingham. The following night, Roudebush made 28 saves in Knoxville's 5-2 win over Huntsville. Roudebush closed out the week on Sunday with his second shutout of the season, a 35-save, 4-0 blanking of Macon that ended the Mayhem's streak of 10 straight games with a point.

Since signing with Knoxville on February 25, Roudebush is 5-0-0 with two shutouts, posting a 0.80 goals against average and 0.967 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Roudebush played four seasons for Adrian College where he helped the Bulldogs capture the 2018 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division l Na- tional Championship, earning tournament MVP honors in the process. That season, Roudebush was also named the ACHA Men's Division 1 Player of the Year as he went 22-0, with a 0.91 goals against average, 0.959 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Also nominated: Nolan Kaiser, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, ppg), Brian Bowen, Macon (3 gp, 3g, 1a) and Jake Kupsky, Pensacola (2-0-0, 1.49 gaa, 0.951 save%, shutout)

