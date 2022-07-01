Connor Doherty Returns for Second Season in Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced today that defenseman and captain Connor Doherty will return for a second year. Doherty was named the second captain in Mariners team history last fall and helped lead them to their first ever playoff appearance.

The Mariners originally acquired Doherty last July in a trade from the Worcester Railers, where he spent the first three seasons of his professional career. Now on the other side of the rivalry, he skated in 62 games for the Mariners in 2021-22, putting up 22 points (2 goals, 20 assists): career highs in all three offensive categories. Doherty added three assists in six playoff games, as the Mariners faced off against the Reading Royals in their first ever postseason series.

Doherty is a New England native, hailing from Holden, Massachusetts. The 29-year-old played his college hockey at Sacred Heart University from 2014-17. The Mariners are his third ECHL team - as he spent the 2020-21 "pandemic season" with the Kansas City Mavericks.

"I couldn't be more excited to be coming back to the Mariners for a second year," said Doherty. "The support from the fans and the city makes every home game that much more exciting to be a part of. I can't wait to have the Cross getting rowdy for another great season and playoff run. See you in October!"

