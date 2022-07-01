Steelheads to Host Major Press Conference

July 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will be hosting a press conference to reveal a major announcement regarding hockey in Boise on Wednesday, July 6 at 2:00 p.m. in Idaho Central Arena on the arena floor.

Members of the media, fans, and community members are highly encouraged to attend the event open to the public. Doors will be open at 1:30 p.m., and all attendees are asked to enter through the main entrance from The Grove Plaza. The event will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m., and designated speakers will be available to media members for further comment immediately following the press conference.

WHO: Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties

Steven Anderson, Idaho Steelheads General Manager

Idaho Steelheads

WHAT: Idaho Steelheads Press Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, July 6 - 2:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Idaho Central Arena

233 S. Capitol Blvd.

Boise, ID 83702

WHY: The Idaho Steelheads will make a major team announcement regarding hockey in Boise.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.