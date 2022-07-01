Steelheads to Host Major Press Conference
July 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will be hosting a press conference to reveal a major announcement regarding hockey in Boise on Wednesday, July 6 at 2:00 p.m. in Idaho Central Arena on the arena floor.
Members of the media, fans, and community members are highly encouraged to attend the event open to the public. Doors will be open at 1:30 p.m., and all attendees are asked to enter through the main entrance from The Grove Plaza. The event will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m., and designated speakers will be available to media members for further comment immediately following the press conference.
WHO: Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties
Steven Anderson, Idaho Steelheads General Manager
Idaho Steelheads
WHAT: Idaho Steelheads Press Conference
WHEN: Wednesday, July 6 - 2:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Idaho Central Arena
233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise, ID 83702
WHY: The Idaho Steelheads will make a major team announcement regarding hockey in Boise.
