Indy Fuel Extend Eight Qualifying Offers

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Friday that they have tendered qualifying offers to eight players ahead of the 2022-23 ECHL season.

The following players have received qualifying offers:

GOALTENDERS (1): Mitch Gillam

FORWARDS (5): Spencer Watson, Darien Craighead, Chase Lang, Karl El-Mir, Tommy Apap

DEFENSEMEN (2): Dominic Dockery, Jordan Schneider

Information regarding qualifying offers per the league:

Players who had already signed a contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2022-23 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

MITCH GILLAM (G)

Gillam spent the 2021-22 season with the Indy Fuel. He earned two shutouts during the season.

SPENCER WATSON (F)

Watson spent the 2021-22 season with the Indy Fuel and tallied 31 goals and 20 assists in 69 games. He tied the franchise record for most goals scored in a season with himself, a record he previously set in 2019-20. â

DARIEN CRAIGHEAD (F)

Craighead tallied 21 goals and 26 assists in 48 games with the Indy Fuel after coming from the Norfolk Admirals on Dec. 13, 2021.

KARL EL-MIR (F)

El-Mir tallied 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games with the Indy Fuel after coming from the Norfolk Admirals on Dec. 13, 2021. â

TOMMY APAP (F)

Apap started the 2021-22 season with the Indy Fuel (20 games, six points) before signing a PTO with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 15, 2021.

CHASE LANG (F)

The Fuel acquired Lang from the Norfolk Admirals on March 10, 2022. He tallied one goal and two assists in eight games with the Fuel, and 17 goals and 11 assists in 43 games with the Admirals during the 2021-22 season. â

JORDAN SCHNEIDER (D)

Schneider spent the 2021-22 season with the Indy Fuel. He had three goals, ten assists and 124 penalty minutes in 47 games.

DOMINIC DOCKERY (D)

Schneider spent the 2021-22 season with the Indy Fuel. He had three goals, ten assists and 124 penalty minutes in 47 games. â

