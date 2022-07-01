ECHL Announces Qualifying Offers

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday released the list of players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the June 30 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2022-23 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Trey Phillips, Sebastian Vidmar, Luke Stevens, Nick Rivera, Blake Thompson, Jarrod Gourley

Allen Americans - Ben Carroll, Kris Myllari, Darian Skeoch, Jake Kearley, Chad Butcher, Colby McAuley, J.D. Dudek

Atlanta Gladiators - Tyler Parks, Sanghoon Shin, Kameron Kielly

Cincinnati Cyclones - Sean Bonar, Zac Herrmann, Patrick Polino, Zack Andrusiak, Luc Brown, Mason Mannek, Graham Knott, Yushiroh Hirano

Florida Everblades - Ben Masella, Lukas Kaelble, Stefan LeBlanc, Alex Aleardi, Blake Winiecki, Dylan Vander Esch

Fort Wayne Komets - Samuel Harvey, Zach Tolkinen, Matt Murphy, Darien Kielb, Mark Rassell, Tyler Busch, Drake Rymsha

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Johnny Coughlin, Ethan Cap, Christian Kasastul, Liam Pecararo, Max Zimmer, Alex Ierullo, Anthony Rinaldi, Matt Tugnutt

Idaho Steelheads - Matt Jurusik, Jake Kupsky, Michael Prapavessis, Casey Johnson, Jack Van Boekel, Ryan Dmowski, Shawn McBride, Mason Mitchell

Indy Fuel - Mitch Gillam, Dominic Dockery, Jordan Schneider, Spencer Watson, Darien Craighead, Chase Lang, Karl El-Mir, Tommy Apap

Iowa Heartlanders - Adrien Beraldo, Connor Russell, Jake Linhart, Ben Sokay

Jacksonville Icemen - Sean Giles, Jacob Friend, Abbott Girduckis, Derek Lodermeier, Ara Nazarian, Craig Martin, Christopher Brown

Kalamazoo Wings - Michael Davies, Max Humitz

Kansas City Mavericks - Chays Ruddy, Mike Lee, Marcus Crawford, Jordan Sambrook, Anthony DeLuca, Nick Pastujov, Ben Johnson, Bailey Conger

Maine Mariners - Michael Kim, Mathew Santos, Pascal Laberge, Reid Stefanson

Newfoundland Growlers - James Melindy, Evan Neugold, Derian Plouffe, Todd Skirving

Norfolk Admirals - Christian Hausinger, Eric Williams, Alex Tonge, Marly Quince, Chase Harwell, Colton Heffley, Cedric Lacroix, Jared Thomas

Orlando Solar Bears - Kevin Lohan, Tristin Langan, Aaron Luchuk, Jake Transit

Rapid City Rush - Dillon Kelley, Tristan Thompson, Max Coatta, Avery Peterson, Calder Brooks, Stephen Baylis, Alec Butcher, Gabe Chabot

Reading Royals - Hayden Hawkey, Logan Flodell, Kevin Conley, Thomas Ebbing, Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Max Newton, Ben Hawerchuk

South Carolina Stingrays - Matt Anderson, Chaz Reddekopp, Patrick Holway, Evan Wardley, Nick Isaacson, Alex Brink, Grant Cooper, Gavin Gould

Toledo Walleye - Chris Martenet, Blake Hillman, Brent Pedersen, Brett Boeing, Brett McKenzie, Marcus Vela, Josh Dickinson

Trois-Rivières Lions - Louis-Philippe Guindon, Luke Orysiuk, Olivier Galipeau, Jesse Lees, Alexis D'Aoust, Julien Nantel, Tim Vanstone, Anthony Nellis

Tulsa Oilers - Daniel Mannella, John Furgele, Ryan DaSilva, Eddie Matsushima, Jimmy Soper, Adam Pleskach, Jack Doremus, Dylan Sadowy

Utah Grizzlies - Garrett Metcalf, Connor McDonald, Joey Colatarci, Zachary Tsekos, Kyle Betts, Tarun Fizer, Brandon Cutler, Christian Simeone

Wheeling Nailers - Luke Bafia, Dylan MacPherson, Patrick Watling, Tim Doherty, Nick Hutchison, Matt Alfaro, Trevor Gooch, Pierrick Dube

Wichita Thunder - Evan Buitenhuis, Alex Peters, Stephen Johnson, Billy Exell, Peter Crinella, Jay Dickman, Quinn Preston

Worcester Railers - Charlie Spetz, Philip Beaulieu, Steven Jandric, Anthony Repaci, Brent Beaudoin, Jacob Hayhurst, Drew Callin

